The working session between PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Dak Lak leaders – Photo: VGP He requested the province to bring into full play its strength, particularly the production and export of coffee. According to him, the position as the world's second largest coffee exporter is giving Vietnam in general and Dak Lak in particular the power to hold and regulate the supply on a market of nearly 2 billion coffee users each day. He required the locality to step up socio-economic development in combination with ensuring defence security, and pay more attention to afforestation and wood processing. Underlining the important role of enterprises in the province's economic growth, the Government leader urged Dak Lak to quickly improve its business and investment climate, attract investment, and boost economic development to soon achieve a target of balancing its budget on its own. Among Central Highlands provinces, Dak Lak must take the lead in the mission towards balancing the budget, Phuc stressed. To that end, the province should focus on building new and effective models in poverty reduction, such as clean and smart agriculture, together with investing in deep processing, tourism and services, he suggested. The Prime Minister also requested ministries and… Read full this story

Dak Lak advised to develop green, hi-tech agriculture have 279 words, post on ven.vn at December 10, 2018. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.