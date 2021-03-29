During the program, numerous interesting sport events, including a parade of sailing boats and SUP, a SUP race on the Han River, a dance competition, a motorbike and sport bicycle parade through major streets. Notably, nearly 100 racers competed in women's and men's 2,000m and 6,000m SUP race on the Han River. The program with the participation of nearly 600 athletes, local people, and tourists created an exciting atmosphere for local people and contributed to spread a sports movement in the city, and at the same time inspired local authorities and people to do their utmost to build a dynamic and developing Da Nang, the worth living city. Translated by Mai Huong

Da Nang Liberation Day observed have 197 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.