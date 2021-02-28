A monkey is given food by a visitor at a destination in Đà Nẵng. Sơn Trà District in Đà Nẵng has launched a conservation project on the protection of monkey and primates in the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve. — Photo courtesy of Trần Hữu Vỹ ĐÀ NẴNG — Authorities of Sơn Trà District, in co-operation with the Centre of Biodiversity Conservation and GreenViet, have started researching the protection of the rhesus macaque monkey to drive troupes of monkeys back to the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve in the central city of Đà Nẵng. Director of GreenViet, Trần Hữu Vỹ, said the research, which began last December, has been tracking the habitat and population of the monkeys as well as food chains to limit risks of conflict with human activities. He said the research was urgent as many flocks of monkey had left their habitat in the primary forest to seek food from tourists and offerings at temples and pagodas at the foot of Sơn Trà mountain recently. Monkeys had conflicts with people when local residents and visitors tried to feed them. Monkeys even broke into kitchens and fruit farms in the reserve, raising risks of transmitting viruses between the primates and people. Despite serious warnings to… Read full this story

Đà Nẵng City urges protection of endangered primate population have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.