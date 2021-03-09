Da Nang city plans to host annual Vietnam-RoK festival

During a reception for Korean General Consul in Da Nang Ahn Min-sik on March 9, Chinh said that the two countries share various cultural similarities and Da Nang has emerged as a favorite destination for Korean tourists. He expressed his gratitude for support from the Korean Consulate General, firms and citizens in Da Nang over the past time, especially during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic has been brought under control in Da Nang, local authorities are exerting efforts to address bottlenecks for businesses and speed up administrative procedure reforms so as to foster the city's economic recovery and development, he said. In the coming time, the municipal administration will strive to create favorable conditions for the Korean Consul General, Consulate General, businesses and citizens to work, reside and travel to the city, the official added. Chinh voiced his hope that the Korean side will further support the building of incubators, start-up and innovation centers, as well as foster cooperation in high tech agriculture and herbal cultivation; and human resource development and labor exports. He also hoped the RoK will continue to promote Da Nang's image as a safe, clean and green and beautiful destination for Koreans… Read full this story

