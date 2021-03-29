Đà Nẵng City eyes ambitious development goals

Sea port system of Đà Nẵng plays as a key role in boosting the city as a regional sea-based economic centre following the Prime Minister’s approvals annoucement. — VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — The future looks bright for Đà Nẵng as the central city’s new development goals received approval on Monday. Đà Nẵng City is set to be a key socio-economic development centre of Việt Nam and ASEAN, a site of global supply chains, an innovation and start-up power and a unique ocean and port urban area, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng. The Deputy PM was speaking at an announcement to grant Government approval from Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc for the city’s development goals for 2030-45 on Monday. Dũng said the central city had enjoyed drastic growth in 2016-19, but the master plan signed in 2013 has yet to meet the increasing demands for the city's economic growth. He said PM Phúc’s approval of some key plans would help Đà Nẵng become a multi-sector development pole in Việt Nam and ASEAN. "Đà Nẵng should be a centre of innovation, trade, finance, logistics, high-tech industries, supportive industries, information technology (IT) and a city of global supply chains and regional sea… Read full this story

