Cyclists to race at HTV Cycling cup to mark Reunification Day

Cyclists take part in the HTV Cycling race in 2020. This year’s event will be held on April 6-30 to celebrate Reunification Day. Photo nld.com.vn Cycling HÀ NỘI — The annual HCM City Television Cycling Tournament will be held in April with VNĐ2 billion (US$86,600) up for grab. In its 33rd edition, the race has attracted more than 100 participants from 15 teams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have not invited international teams as in the past, but local teams are allowed one foreign member each. The Việt Nam national team will join the race as they are preparing for the 31st Southeast Asian Games later this year. The tournament is part of activities to celebrate the 46th anniversary of Southern Việt Nam's liberation and Reunification Day on April 30. Running from April 6 to 30, cyclists will race across 22 stages covering 2,450km from Cao Bằng Province to HCM City. The first stage will be a 45km lap around Cao Bằng City on April 6. Among the stages, the route from Nghệ An Province through Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Bình Province will be the longest one at 199km on April 15. Earlier, the team time trial stage will be in Cửa Lò Beach of Nghệ… Read full this story

