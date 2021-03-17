Cường shoots for Olympic slot in India

Mask man Trần Quốc Cường (centre) practises in Hà Nội before leaving for World Cup shooting tournament in India this March. Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Shooting Federation Shooting HÀ NỘI — Marksman Trần Quốc Cường is aiming for an Olympic berth in shooting at the World Cup tournament in India. The International Shooting Sport Federation tournament is from March 18-29 in New Delhi. Cường will be accompanied by his teammates Nguyễn Đình Thành and Phan Xuân Chuyên, under South Korean coach Park Chung-gun. Cường will compete in the men's 10m air pistol while Thành and Chuyên will take part in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol According to head coach Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Cường has the most potential as he is world No 17 and just needs to improve his ranking by one spot to qualify for the Tokyo Games. "Cường has shown stable performance in his training. And we have prepared really carefully for this competition," said Nhung. "However, it is the last chance for worldwide shooters to grab their slots, and then it would be very competitive and tough for participants." Cường, 47, will directly compete against Samuil Donkov of Bulgaria who is world No 16 and Park Dae-hun of South Korea who… Read full this story

