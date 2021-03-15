Covivac vaccine clinical trial begins

Professor Trần Văn Thuấn, Deputy Minister of Health (standing, second right) and other experts from the Ministry of Health and the Hà Nội Medical University, witness the Covivac vaccine injection for a volunteer on Monday morning. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — A second Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine entered the first phase of clinical trials on Monday morning. Six volunteers were injected with the Covivac vaccine, researched and produced by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), at the Hà Nội Medical University. Dương Hữu Thái, director of the IVAC, said the research project for the Covivac vaccine under the Ministry of Health began in May last year on the basis of co-operation with universities, research institutes and international production organisations. Phase one will be implemented at the Hà Nội Medical University, with 120 healthy volunteers aged 18-59 participating. Volunteers in the study will receive two injections 28 days apart. A volunteer is injected with the Covivac vaccine, researched and produced by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), at the Hà Nội Medical University on Monday.— VNS Photo Thanh Hải After the first injection, the volunteers will be medically monitored for 24 hours at the Centre for Clinical Pharmacology at the Hà… Read full this story

