COVID-19 widens existing gender inequalities: ILO

More than 70 per cent of Việt Nam's working-age women are in the labour force. Photo ILO Vietnam HÀ NỘI – With a remarkably high labour market participation rate, women in Việt Nam face multiple and persistent labour market inequalities, and carry a disproportionate double burden of work and family responsibilities, researchers have revealed. A new research brief by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Việt Nam shows the COVID-19 pandemic has not only exacerbated existing inequalities but created new gender gaps. More than 70 per cent of Việt Nam's working-age women are in the labour force, compared to the global level of 47.2 per cent and an average of 43.9 per cent in Asia and the Pacific. While the gender gap in labour force participation is narrower in Việt Nam than in the world, it has still stood at 9.5 percentage points (men's rate higher than women's) over the last decade. According to the research brief 'Gender and the labour market in Viet Nam: An analysis based on the Labour Force Survey' , uneven distribution of family responsibilities in Việt Nam's society could be the reason for the disparity. Nearly half of the women who were not economically active…

