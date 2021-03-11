COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Khac Nam asked the local healthcare sector to make full preparations and strictly ensure safety during the campaign. According to the Director of the municipal Department of Health, Tran Anh Cuong, prioritised cases for shots in the first phase include medical staff who have been treating COVID-19 patients at the Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital, those involved in epidemiological investigations, sampling staff, those working at concentrated quarantine areas and other establishments used for quarantine, vaccination staff, and members of contact tracing teams. Regarding two new COVID-19 infections confirmed recently in the city, social distancing measures have been introduced in seven areas with 244 households, according to Hai Phong's quick response team for COVID-19 prevention. These areas were sprayed with disinfectant, and seven cases were placed under concentrated quarantine, and five others were required to quarantine at home. On March 10, the city was informed that two local residents tested positive to the coronavirus upon arriving in Australia. The patients included a 42-year-old woman and her child, born in 2003, who reside on Nguyen Cong Tru Street in Le Chan district. They travelled to Hanoi on February 26 for COVID-19 tests the result of… Read full this story

