COVID-19 vaccination campaign reaching more provinces

On the first day, 80 of the hospital's 172 staff members were given injections, with every necessary measure taken to ensure absolute safety. Dr Nguyen Duc Hanh from the hospital's emergency department said it was an honour to be the first person to get the jab, adding that as a health worker, he knows of the benefits of vaccination and also feels assured since preparations for inoculations have been conducted professionally. Dien Bien province has received 1,900 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Ministry of Health in the first phase. It plans to initially provide the vaccine to priority groups in Muong Ang district, the health checkpoint at Pha Din Pass in Tuan Giao district, Dien Bien Phu city, and the Dien Bien General Hospital. The first shots are to be administered on March 18 and 19. Meanwhile in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, about 900,000 people from priority groups will be vaccinated, according to the provincial People's Committee. Apart from the 11 priority groups selected by the Government, the local administration has requested relevant agencies review forces performing duties and residents in border areas, to include them on the priority list. Dong Thap is scheduled to… Read full this story

