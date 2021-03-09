Coteccons appoints four new deputy general directors

Chris Senekki is one of four new deputy general directors of Coteccons. Photo Courtesy of the company HCM CITY— Coteccons has appointed four new deputy general directors, all of them are experts in the construction industry. They are Chris Senekki, Dr. Phan Hữu Duy Quốc, Võ Hoàng Lâm and Nguyễn Ngọc Lân. Chris Senekki is former general director of Turner Construction Company in Việt Nam and has over 22 years of experience in the construction field, known for many international and domestic projects such as Qatar Petroleum, BOT Larnaka Port, Marina & BOT New Larnaka International Airport (Cyprus), Porsche Autohaus (HCMC) and Hilton Saigon Hotel. It is expected that Senekki will officially join Coteccons in mid-April 2021. Dr. Phan Hữu Duy Quốc is former deputy representative of Shimizu Vietnam, an expert in the construction field with 19 years of experience in Japan, is one of the key personnel involved in the construction of Metro No. 1, Bình Khánh Bridge. He is also a member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Session 8 and an expert at the State Council for Pre-Acceptance Test of Construction Works for key projects. The company has also appointed Võ Hoàng Lâm, general director of Unicons, and Nguyễn Ngọc… Read full this story

