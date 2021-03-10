Consumption of E5 bio-fuel falls dramatically

According to SGGP Newspaper, most of the filling stations owned by private petroleum enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City have no longer had E5 pumps meanwhile some facilities of state-owned enterprises such as Comeco, Petrolimex have gradually reduced or removed these pumps due to sharply dropped sales of the ethanol gasoline blend. At a Comeco gas station in Phan Huy Ich Street in Go Vap District, only two out of nine pumps have been selling E5 RON 92 bio-gasoline. However, very few of drivers have opted for this. An employee of the station said that in the past, the store had sold more than 1,000 liters per day; however, for more than a year, the purchasing power has been low with only about 300 – 400 liters per day. He revealed that buyers are mainly those who use old motorbikes and are familiar with E5 fuel. Some existing stations in the inner city are seen still selling E5 fuel whereas almost no stores have sold the bio-gasoline in the suburbs. The Petrolimex filling station in the National Highway 1A in An Phu Dong Ward in District 12 with dozens of pumps has removed some E5 cylinders to make space for… Read full this story

