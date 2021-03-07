Consistency in legal documents needed to develop science and technology: expert

Việt Nam needs to ensure consistency in legal documents on science and technology development to tap its potentials. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn With great potential amid the ever-growing importance of science and technology, Việt Nam has promoted investment in this field by offering tax incentives and resources. Former Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Quân talks to Khoa học và Phát triển (Science and Development) online newspaper about the limitations in legal documents that regulate science-technology investment in Việt Nam and recommendations for the country to unlock its potential in this field. Early this year, the Finance Ministry issued Circular 03/2021/TT-BTC on Corporate Income Tax (CIT) exemption and reduction policies for science-technology enterprises. What is new in this circular? Similar tax incentives on science-technology companies were stipulated in two decrees in 2007 and 2010 respectively and another circular. This new document is expected to make tax procedures easier for science-technology businesses. However, there are some limitations in Circular 03. For example, previous legal documents regulated that science-technology businesses are entitled to the same tax incentives applied for high technology (hi-tech) companies or those investing in hi-tech parks. This means that they enjoy tax rate of 10 per cent for 15 years or during… Read full this story

