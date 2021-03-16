According to the Decision No. 870/QD-TTg dated June 17, 2015 of the Prime Minister approving the "Master plan for development of Con Dao National Tourist Resort, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to 2030", the islands was expected to receive more than 180,000 visitors in 2020 and 300,000 tourists by 2030. Thanks to the convenient transport system, nearly 400,000 travelers came to Con Dao in 2019, presenting an increase of 37 percent compared to 2018; and the number of tourists reached 320,000 in 2020 despite the negative impact of the pandemic. The growing tourism of Con Dao Islands leads to a higher demand for power. Most resorts on the islands, such as Six Senses Con Dao, Saigon-Con Dao must have electric generators to produce enough power to meet demand for electricity. Additionally, Con Dao is also facing a risk of water shortage while it has only one water treatment plant with a capacity of 3,800m 3 per day. The water supply is inadequate to meet demand. Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province plans to build another water plant with a capacity of 3,000m 3 a day and three fresh water storage reservoirs, said Vice Secretary of the Party's Committee and Chairman of… Read full this story

Con Dao waits to be connected to national power grid have 283 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.