Particularly, the unit has 215 female officers, of which 186 are of ethnic minorities. Medical staff underlined the importance of diagnosing and treating diseases before and after birth. Also, they shared knowledge about reproductive and sexual health as well as the implementation of family planning. Tthe medical staff of the two units also provided health checkups and health counseling for female officers. These activities helped them to apply family planning safely and effectively avoid sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies, as well as to take good care of themselves during pregnancy so as to have healthy babies and ensure their family's happiness. Translated by Quynh Oanh
- ‘Denial of command posts to women officers on physiological limits regressive’: Female officers counter Govt
- Even with insurance, fewer Americans seeing primary care providers
- Health Department's Mobile Dental Unit Serves Community
- Health-Care Reform: What Changes Now, and What Will Change Later
- Joe Biden Helped Launch Business for Son-in-Law from the Oval Office, Repeatedly Briefed Investors Privately
- Female Genital Mutilation cost economies $1.4bn ―WHO
- Companies cover health risks most, not realty: Survey
- UN Aims to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2030
- Inside the jewelry company that wants customers to wear their bracelets and then GIVE THEM AWAY to friends - and Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys are already fans
- Health care stocks could suffer this year. Here's why
Company 732 provided health checkups for female officers have 214 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.