Companies with exceptional business make good earnings

Workers of Yên Bái Joint Stock Forest Agricultural Products And Foodstuff Company (CAP) make votive paper. Votive paper segment accounts for 50 per cent of CAP's total revenue. Photo courtesy of the company HÀ NỘI — The number of unorthodox companies is increasing rapidly on the Vietnamese stock market, generating steady revenue and profit every year. HaiPhong Funeral Services JSC (CPH), the only funeral service provider on the stock market so far, posts impressive business results with revenues of hundreds of billion Vietnamese đồng per year, earning some VNĐ300 million (US$13,000) of revenue per day. CPH trades pots, caskets, stone tombs and other funeral products, as well as providing funeral, burial, cremation services. In the company’s gross profit structure, the sale segment accounts for about 80 per cent of the total gross profit. After-tax profit has been flat for many years with about VNĐ9 billion. Earning per share (EPS) is over VNĐ2,060 in 2020. The company has paid dividend at a rate of 16 per cent to shareholders over the past four years. And due to maintaining a low transaction price of VNĐ3,500 per share at present, the price-to-earnings (P/E) is at the desired level at 1.7 times. Another company which also serves in… Read full this story

