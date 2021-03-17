At the event, Tuan, who is also President of the Vietnam Youth Federation and Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam, briefed participants on policies of the Party and the State related to young people and children, as well as operations of the HCYU in caring for and educating the youth, while listening to their aspirations and proposals. Tuan underlined the significance of youngsters' trust, mettle and aspirations, which have been shown by the success of many outstanding young people in many areas. Regarding the operation of the HCYU over the years, he said that the union's movements and programs have been renovated with higher efficiency. Particularly, amid impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the union at all levels have applied flexible methods in implementing its movements, with focus on optimising digital platforms, IT, mass media and social networks, he noted. According to Tuan, in the future, in order to improve the effectiveness of the movements, it is necessary to continue enhancing the capacity of the union's personnel, while renovating operation contents and methods, and promoting the application of digital communications with the centre being the youth. Meanwhile, it is necessary to design different programs for… Read full this story

Communist Youth Union's leader holds dialogue with youngsters, children have 335 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.