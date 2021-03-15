Commemorative ceremonies for Gac Ma naval martyrs held nationwide

A delegation of HCMC's officials led by Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee-HCMC chapter offered incenses and flowers in tribute to Gac Ma martyrs at the Monument for the fleet of heroic vessels carrying weapons for the southern battlefield in wartime in the head office of the Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2 in HCMC's District 2. Another memorial service was organized in Da Nang City's Son Tra District on the same day by the Liaison Committee for soldiers of Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands (1984-1988), and the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83. War veteran Tran Duc Loi of the Regiment No 83 said that the commemorative ceremony is an annual event remembering martyrs whose bodies were laid down in the sea forever and paying tribute to fallen soldiers' families. The Gac ma glorious battle will contribute to the education of the younger generation and give them a deep knowledge of national history and the noble sacrifices of martyrs to protect maritime sovereignty of the country. On the same day, 50 war veterans and relatives of Gac Ma martyrs from Quang Tri, Quang Binh,… Read full this story

