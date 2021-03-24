Commando Corps honors outstanding young faces

The event was attended by Major General Vu Hong Quang, Political Commissar of the Corps, together with numerous youth union members and staff of the unit. Reportedly, the youth unions' operations have been comprehensively deployed in close line with higher levels' instructions and the corps' missions. All youth union members of the unit have a firm political stance, solidarity, and determination to fulfill their assigned tasks in any circumstances. Speaking at the event, Senior Colonel Do Hoang Nhi, Deputy Political Commissar of the Commando Corps, stressed that 70 percent of the unit's troops are youngsters, who have good health, patriotism, national pride, and loyalty to the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. They are a special force of the Corps and the Vietnam People's Army with high determination and steel will, he added. At the ceremony, the organizers presented certificates of merit to groups and individuals with excellent achievements in the corps' youth union movements, honored 10 outstanding young faces and presented the 2020 creative youth awards to the winners. Translated by Trung Thanh

