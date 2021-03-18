Colours burst in floral creations

Phương Lan Under the skilled hands of artist Nguyễn Thị Hương Thủy, balls of clay became beautiful flowers right before your eyes. Beyond her clay flowers and flower pots, she also creates 3D flower paintings that are sophisticated and impressively realistic. Her little shop is located down Laneway 67, Đỗ Quang Street in Hà Nội's Cầu Giấy District. It's filled with pots and vases of all sizes, holding all kinds of flowers. All look refined and are beautifully arranged. Thủy quietly, diligently, and meticulously goes about her daily work. She takes a ball of clay, begins to mix in colour and knead it, then puts it into a rolling machine and uses moulds to make flower petals. Those are only the first few steps, she explains, with up to 10 to 15 different steps needed to finish a product. First, she mixes colour into the clay and kneads it long enough for the colour to be evenly distributed. Next, she uses a roller to change the petals' thickness, then uses a mould to cut each petal and each leaf and manipulate them into the desired shape. "The shaping process, like flower veins, requires a lot of intricacies, so when it dries… Read full this story

