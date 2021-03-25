Classes to teach, designs to create

FAVOUR FOUND: Tưih's innovative brocade outfits appeal to a large number of young Ba Na people. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp By Hồng Điệp Along with a passion for teaching and a love of children, an ethnic Ba Na teacher in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has another enduring interest: fashion design. Mononymous 33-year-old teacher Tưih in Dur Village in Đắk Đoa District is endlessly enthusiastic about preserving and promoting the traditional Ba Na culture. The teacher has come up with eye-catching brocade designs for wedding and graduation dresses in recent years that have become popular among a large number of young Ba Na people. IN STYLE: Many of Tưih's dresses and suits have been worn by models during fashion shoots. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp His unique creations are inspired by traditional outfits and help not only improve young people's awareness of their ethnicity, but also boost the preservation of their traditions. Tưih says each ethnic group boasts its own outfits. In order to make them suitable to people's present tastes, especially young people, he came up with the idea of combining brocade and different styles to make modernised designs. "I always try to make my designs feature both traditional and modern characteristics," he says. "This is the best way… Read full this story

