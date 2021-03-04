‘City within a city’ among hottest property market trends: experts

A view of Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre in HCM City. “City within a city” is a new trend in housing market. — Photo phumyhungcity.com.vn HCM CITY — ‘City within a city’ is likely to become a new trend in the housing market this year, experts predict. Property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) explained that the concept refers to large-scale integrated developments. It has grown in popularity recently as developers seek to attract buyers with holistic, well-planned communities within a city as people seek to avoid the chaos created by rapid urbanisation and lagging infrastructure in shared facilities. Nowadays developers taking part in city planning have to carefully understand the fundamentals of city planning to create sustainable value for their large-scale projects, according to Trang Bùi, head of markets, JLL Vietnam. According to JLL, the beauty of any large-scale development is the ability to offer a diverse range of housing types to various groups of potential buyers. While each building should be custom designed for a specific group, the overall living environment should still be harmonious, it said. For example, in Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre in District 7, developers build smaller apartments in the urban heart of the development targeted at single… Read full this story

