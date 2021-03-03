Reporters at the HCM City Press Centre on Tuesday cover an online Government meeting. — VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — HCM City is likely to meet the year’s target for budget revenue of VNĐ365 trillion (US$15.86 billion) assigned by the central government, a city official said at an online Government meeting on Tuesday. Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, said in the first two months, on average the city collected VNĐ2.9 trillion each day, which was higher than the average daily revenue. In January, the city collected VNĐ40 trillion, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year, he added. To date it has collected VNĐ74,500 billion, accounting for more than 20 per cent of the year’s target, up 10.5 per cent year-on-year. The Tax Department aims to collect at least 25 per cent of the yearly budget revenue target in the first quarter. The city’s retail sales of goods and services increased by 4.7 per cent, while industrial production went up 6 per cent in the first two months. The city’s exports reached $8 billion, a rise of 25 per cent year-on-year (three major exports with increased revenues are fertilisers, plastic materials and auto spare parts). More than 3,800 enterprises resumed operation in… Read full this story

City to meet yearly budget revenue targets set by Gov’t have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.