Chinese vessels’ presence in East Sea reef violates Việt Nam’s sovereignty: Spokesperson

Chinese vessels in the Whitsun Reef, Union Bank, South China Sea. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The presence of Chinese ships in Whitsun Reef in Trường Sa (Spratly) islands in the South China Sea constitutes a serious violation of Việt Nam's sovereignty. Spokesperson for the Vietnamese foreign affairs ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng made the comment on Thursday during a regular press briefing in Hà Nội the reports 220 Chinese vessels – believed to be manned by maritime militia – moored at a shallow reef known as Whitsun Reef (called Đá Ba Đầu in Việt Nam), part of the Union Bank (or Cụm Sinh Tồn) in the South China Sea (called East Sea in Việt Nam). "It must be reiterated that Việt Nam has sufficient legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Spratly islands in line with international law," the Vietnamese diplomat said. "As a coastal country and a member signatory of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Việt Nam fully enjoys sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over these waters as identified in accordance with UNCLOS," she continued. All Chinese ships' activities in the territorial seas in the reef off the Spratly… Read full this story

