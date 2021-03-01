Child models put on stunning display at Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020

Running with the theme of “Winter Swan”, the recent Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 has seen the participation of hundreds of child models unveiling the latest collections of seven designers, leaving a great impression on viewers. Designer Cindy Thai Tai (C) on stage with models as they debut her latest collection at Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020. The designer introduces the “Cindy for Kids” collection during the event. In a collection themed “The Dream’s”, child models transform into princesses. A collection by designer Hannah features festive outfits which are perfect for kids. A child model appears dynamic whilst displaying the “Elegance” collection of fashion brand Mamo. A charming girl models the “Dance of the Swans” collection. A collection by designer Phuong Nguyen Silk draws inspiration from flowers emerging during the spring. Designer Trinh Chau introduces the “Flowery Garden” collection at the event. VOV Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City A large number of models have taken to the catwalk at Junior Fashion Week (VJFW 2020) to showcase the latest collections by local designers, with the event transpiring in Ho Chi Minh City. Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City More than 200 fashion models and kid… Read full this story
