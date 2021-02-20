Charming islet off the southern coast By Ngo Hong Thai A panoramic view of Hon Nghe Islet – PHOTOS: NGO HONG THAI Hon Nghe Islet in Kien Luong District of the southern province of Kien Giang, is a small oval islet stretching on only 3.8 square kilometers. The mountainous terrain of Hon Nghe gives rise to its majestic scenery. Aside from unspoiled landscapes, and peaceful and tranquil beaches, Hon Nghe can take pride in its unique natural cave systems and religious complexes. Of these, the best venue to admire the panoramic view of the islet is arguably Lau Chuong Mountain. Locals on the islet lead a nice-and-easy life The beautiful blue sea surrounding the islet The terrain of Hon Nghe is mainly mountainous Lien Ton Co Tu, a pagoda built on the islet in 1936 The pagoda is a natural cave A big statue of Bodhisattva on Lau Chuong Mountain overlooks a beautiful beach beneath Admirable sunset on Hon Nghe

