Charity house provides books, clothes for ethnic minorities in Nghệ An

Local residents come to the charity house in Huồi Tráng 1 Village, Bắc Lý Commune, the central province of Nghệ An. —Photo truyenhinhnghean.vn NGHỆ AN — Mong Văn Thành, a seventh-grader of Bắc Lý semi-boarding school for ethnic minorities, browses second-hand books and warm clothes at the charity house in Huồi Tráng 1 Village, Bắc Lý Commune, the central province of Nghệ An. Thành said he arrived at the charity house in the early morning. He said he did not have enough books to study, so he hoped he could find some that he needed and more warm clothes to wear during the cold days. Hundreds of other people from the two communes of Bắc Lý and Mỹ Lý also came to the charity house in recent days to search for necessities. Bắc Lý and Mỹ Lý are poor communes of the province’s Kỳ Sơn District where many ethnic minority people live. The charity house opened on January 10 thanks to the efforts of soldiers of Mỹ Lý Border Guard Station under the provincial Border Guard Command to share difficulties with local poor residents. Major Hoàng Thế Tài, of the border guard station, said the idea to open the charity house came after the station… Read full this story

