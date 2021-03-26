Central provinces among places to visit post-pandemic: US TV channel

Hội An in central Việt Nam. VNA/VNS File Photo HCM CITY The central provinces of Việt Nam have been included on a list of seven lesser-known destinations in the world to consider visiting post-pandemic, according to the American news channel CNBC. With three UNESCO heritage sites including historic Hội An, former imperial capital Huế in Thừa Thiên Huế Province and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary in Quảng Nam Province, central Việt Nam has long been famous on the country’s tourism map. In addition, Quy Nhơn Town, blessed with a 42-kilometre coastline, called the “Maldives of Vietnam”, is now a rising star on central Việt Nam’s tourism map. Sơn Đoòng Cave in central Quảng Bình Province is estimated to be between 400 and 450 million years old, but only “discovered” in 2009. The cave, with a total length of nine kilometres, was declared the world's largest and opened to tourists in 2013, four years after members of the British Cave Research Association finished their exploration. The TV channel also included other destinations worth visiting post-pandemic such as Normandy in France, Kagawa in Japan, and Dandenongs in Australia. VNS

