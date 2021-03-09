Central city to debut night beach zone

A beach area in Mỹ An quarter is designed as a night beach entertainment zone in Đà Nẵng. The city will pilot the zone for one year before expanding to the other areas. VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will pilot the Mỹ An Night Beach project in the coastal living quarter of Mỹ An of Ngũ Hành Sơn District from April. Head of the city's Sơn Trà peninsula and tourism beach management board Nguyễn Đức Vũ said the night beach zone would be bounded by four main streets – Võ Nguyên Giáp, Hoàng Kế Viêm, Châu Thị Vĩnh Tế and Ngô Thì Sĩ – and cover the Sao Biển beach zone and two night outdoor beachfront bars at Holiday Beach Hotel and Danabeach. Vũ said the zone would host community cultural exchanges, music performances, cuisine, shopping, folk games, a kid’s zone and a night beach area. A night cuisine and shopping area in Hải Châu District in Đà Nẵng. The city plans to develop more night entertainment serving long stay visitors. VNS Photo Công Thành Visitors could enjoy swimming and beach activities at night under the light system for the first time when visiting the city… Read full this story

