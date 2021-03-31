CapitaLand ranked among world’s most sustainable companies for 9th time

VinFuture has had more than 500 official nominators from 36 countries in one month What is the formula for success for luxury condominium project The Marq? GALAXY STUDIO BECOMES THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS' THEATRICAL RELEASES IN VIET NAM Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion and its exceptional advantage from a prime location Vingroup to officially launch Vsmart Star 5 – a smartphone with pioneered free 4G DATA service in Viet Nam CapitaLand has been listed in the 2021 'Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World' index by Corporate Knights Inc. This marks the Singaporean company's ninth entry in the prestigious index, which lists the top 1 per cent of corporations in the world based on their sustainability performance. It jumped five places from 2020 to 58th . Raffles City Chongqing is CapitaLand's largest integrated development in China and the largest single investment by any Singapore an firm in th at country to obtain the LEED Gold pre-certification for sustainab ility . The corporation, which has a presence in more than 230 cities and over 30 countries, is also one of the highest ranked real estate companies in the index. The top 100 corporations in the index were determined following an analysis of over 8,000 global corporations against a set of 24 quantitative key performance indicators covering areas such as clean revenue, resource efficiency, employee management, financial… Read full this story

