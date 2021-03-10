Candidate song for SEA Games 31 makes debut

Composed by musician Do Hoang Phuong, Deputy Director of the VNOB, the song features the pride of Vietnam as host of the largest regional sports event, as well as the consensus of the whole ASEAN region in the country. In the near future, the VNOB will send the song to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee for considering whether it may become the official song of the Games. It also plans to use its symphony orchestra and choir to sing this song live. SEA Games 31 is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, featuring 40 sports and more than 520 events. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the city's My Dinh Stadium. Meanwhile, ASEAN Para Games 11 will take place in the capital city from December 17-28 with 14 sports and about 400 competition events. Source: VNA
