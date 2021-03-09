Cần Thơ promotes green tourism at Cái Răng Floating Market

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ has launched a project on green tourism at the Cái Răng Floating Market, one of the most-visited destinations in the region. —Photo canthotourism.vn CẦN THƠ — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ has launched a project on green tourism at the Cái Răng Floating Market, one of the most-visited destinations in the region. The city has asked the Cái Răng District's People's Committee to collect statistics on households living on the floating market and conduct research on their needs for clean water, power, restrooms, and other essential needs to improve their living standards. District authorities also need to develop sustainable tourism solutions, such as regular collection of trash on the river and improvement of public awareness about environmental protection, food hygiene and safety, and green tourism. In addition, the district should create jobs involved in tourist activities at the floating market. Cần Thơ has asked the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with the city's Bank for Social Policies to offer soft loans for households doing business at the floating market. The Department of Transport has been asked to ensure safety and order at harbours in Ninh Kiều and Cái Răng districts, while the Police Department will rearrange the… Read full this story

