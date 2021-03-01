Cambodia adopts law on COVID-19 preventive measures

The draft law on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly and serious infectious diseases, which consists of six chapters and 18 articles, was approved on February 28 during a Cabinet Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hun Sen. Earlier, the country’s Health Ministry created a task force, headed by Army Commander Lieutenant General Hun Manet, to manage security and public order at quarantine centres. Meanwhile, Laos’ National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control is requiring all foreign citizens entering Laos to purchase COVID-19 insurance, in addition to other travel documents and requests for permission to enter the country. Non-Lao citizens wishing to enter Laos must contact their embassy concerning COVID-19 insurance, which will cover the cost of any medication prescribed in the event that the policyholder contracts the virus, as well as wearing a health tracking device. The special insurance is now required because ordinary health and travel insurance policies do not provide cover against pandemics, including any incidents relating to COVID-19. Given the cost of hospital treatment and the possible need for repatriation, especially when considering quarantine requirements, the government is concerned that it could be responsible for unpaid hospital bills if foreigners contract the… Read full this story

