Cải lương actress holds show to celebrate 40-year-long career

Australian-Vietnamese theatre actress Thanh Hằng, a veteran of cải lương (reformed opera), will perform in a mini show in HCM City celebrating her 40-year-long career. (Photo courtesy of the artist) HCM CITY — Australian-Vietnamese theatre actress Thanh Hằng, a veteran of cải lương (reformed opera), will perform in a mini show in HCM City celebrating her 40-year-long career. The show, Tài Danh Đất Việt – Đêm Tôn Vinh (Vietnamese artists of cải lương – Night of the Art), will feature famous songs and plays of cải lương in the 1970s and 80s in the south. She will stage extracts from the historical play Tiếng Trống Mê Linh (The Sounds of Mê Linh Drum), a production about the true story of Trưng Trắc and Trưng Nhị known as Hai Bà Trưng, the sisters who led the fight for the country's independence from the Han Dynasty in the first century. Hằng will perform with cải lương stars Vũ Luân and Thanh Ngân, who have played a role in the 100-year-old development of the art form. “I hope my show will help fans, particularly youth, understand why and how cải lương is the spirit of Vietnamese people,” said Hằng, who returned to live in HCM City in 2016 after 15 years away from home. Veteran… Read full this story

