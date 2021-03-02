Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaks at the meeting. —VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — The pilot organisation of urban administration in HCM City and central Đà Nẵng City and special mechanisms and policies for the development of Đà Nẵng were discussed at a Government meeting in Hà Nội on Monday. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said that in principle, the urban administration models in HCM City and Đà Nẵng should meet the demands of each locality and ensure the unity and synchronicity of the State administrative apparatus from central to local levels. From the pilot application of new models, the two cities should reform the method of leadership and direction of the Party committees and administrations, while ensuring the concentrated and united management of the municipal People’s Committee and its head to suit renovations in the operation of wards and districts towards higher dynamism and efficiency, he said. He asked the two cities to speed up the building of e-government and the reform of administrative procedures as well as policies for public servants. The PM asked the administrative agencies at ward and district levels to improve efficiency and focus more on the people, while officials, Party members and public servants should enhance their… Read full this story

Cabinet members discuss urban administration models in HCM City, Đà Nẵng have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.