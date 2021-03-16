Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Monday called for a mechanism for toll collection through toll booths on expressways invested by the State. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in Hà Nội, he reiterated the target of having 5,000km of expressways by 2030, meaning another 3,000km still needs to be constructed. The funds would come from the State budget or public-private partnerships (PPPs), he said, asking the Ministry of Planning and Investment to submit an investment plan in this regard to the Government shortly. The PM stressed that the State's investment in expressways was not to earn a profit, and toll collections would only be aimed at covering expenses like loan repayments and maintenance costs. He suggested adding toll collections to the amended draft law on road transport. The meeting looked at the National Assembly Standing Committee's draft resolution on expressway toll collections through toll booths on expressways invested by the State. The PM urged the Ministry of Finance to work with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Justice, and relevant agencies to collect feedback from NA agencies to quickly complete the draft. — VNS

Cabinet members discuss expressway toll collections have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.