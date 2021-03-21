Cà Mau expands forest coverage, improves farmers’ incomes

Protection forests in Cà Mau Province's Ngọc Hiển District. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh CÀ MAU — The southernmost province of Cà Mau in recent years has developed its protection and commercial forests, which provide much-needed household, export and tourism revenue. Last year, the province planted 506ha of new forests, and replanted 4.2ha of replacement forests and 100ha of special-use forests. It also replanted more than 3,000ha of commercial forests that harvested wood last year. Cà Mau has more than 94,000ha of concentrated forests, including about 52,000ha of commercial forests, 18,000ha of special-use forests, and 23,000ha of protection forests. In U Minh Hạ forest, the area of high-quality commercial forests totals 22,300ha. The cultivation of forests under intensive growing methods in U Minh Hạ has offered farmers a wood output of 150-200 cu.m. per hectare. Wood is one of five key agricultural products in the province's agriculture restructuring plan. The other key agricultural products are shrimp, high-quality rice, mud crabs and bananas. This year, the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development plans to grow 312ha of new forests, aiming to increase the province’s coverage rate to 26.2 per cent by the end of this year and to 27 per cent in 2025. To meet the coverage rate, the province will plant more than 29 million trees,… Read full this story

