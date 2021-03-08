Ho Thi Ky flower street in HCMC's District 10 became hustle and bustle and the number of online flower orders increased significantly on the day. Roses and flowers for the special day are in high demand. This year, the price of fresh flowers market is higher than the previous year. From the afternoon of March 6, many trucks carrying roses flocked to flower stores on Ho Thi Ky Flower Street, throng of flower lovers were busy at shopping, making the street more crowded than usual. This year, stores have a variety of flowers with different types to satisfy customers' tastes such as Da Lat roses, hydrangeas, flowers imported abroad such as Ecuadorian roses, Dutch marbles, wax flowers, Persian buttercups, … Especially, Diem Chi flower store has peony chrysanthemum imported from Malaysia – a new type of flower chosen by many customers. Besides, Ecuardo roses and Dutch marbles are also popular. Manager of Diem Chi Flower Store Truong Thi My Hue said that this year, the store has a new type of flower called peony chrysanthemum, which is the best-seller in the store and is out of stock on March 5. However, she added that the price of Ecuardo rose this… Read full this story

Bustle at Ho Thi Ky flower market, increased online orders on Int'l Women Day have 325 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.