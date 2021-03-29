Bún nước lèo, the pride of Sóc Trăng Province

Duy An Sóc Trăng Province is known as the capital of bún nước lèo (vermicelli with special broth made with special fish sauce among gourmands. I was so excited when a friend of mine in Sóc Trăng recently invited me to her home, giving me the chance to enjoy the local cuisine. Kicker: A bowl of tasty bún nước lèo Sóc Trăng. Photo dantri.com I was very happy too when my friend Nguyễn Lam Kiều told me her mother would cook me bún nước lèo and would teach me how to make it. Kiều's mother Trương Thị Hồng said the dish includes rice vermicelli, fish sauce made from cá sặc (snakeskin), cá linh ( Siamese mud carp ) and bò hóc fish paste, or ‘prahok’ in the Khmer language, which is made of fermented fresh snakehead fish, field catfish and shrimp. Hồng said the dish has existed for many years and originated with the ethnic Khmer people in Sóc Trăng, though now many ethnic groups cook it. Kicker: Ingredients for a bún nước lèo include natural raised snakehead fish, banana flowers cut into threads and many others. Photo toplist.vn Cooking the dish needs careful preparation because the soul of the dish is the nước lèo (broth) which… Read full this story

