Bruno Cunha brace leads Hà Nội to win over Thanh Hóa

Peter Cowan HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội FC made it two wins from their last two on Thursday night against Thanh Hóa, with a 3-2 win going some way to dispelling concerns about their early season struggles. The country's most successful team in recent years had started the season in January in an abysmal form with two losses, but the COVID-19 pandemic-imposed mid-season break seems to have done wonders for them with wins over Hải Phòng and now Thanh Hóa since football restarted earlier this month. Bruno Cunha celebrates one of his goals against Thanh Hóa. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn The home side came out of the traps flying at Hàng Đẫy Stadium and within six minutes were leading 2-0. Three minutes in Thanh Hóa goalkeeper Nguyễn Thanh Điệp spilled Nguyễn Văn Quyết's tame shot straight into Ngân Văn Đại's path, and the forward made no mistake from point-blank range for his second goal in two games. A mere three minutes later the lead was doubled as Brazilian forward Bruno Caunha lashed in his first goal for Hà Nội when Đỗ Hùng Dũng laid the ball off after a goalmouth scramble. Rather than let their heads drop Thanh Hóa dug deep and played some good… Read full this story

