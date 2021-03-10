British artist finds inspiration in VN

Lê Hương, Kiều Trinh & Minh Phương A cool afternoon in early spring. Life flows in the West Lake area of Hà Nội, where people run or ride bicycles past the shores of the lake. Gusts of wind bring moisture and the faint odour of fish. In his workshop deep in a lane near the lake, Simon Redington loses himself in an oil on canvas painting. The sound of music overwhelms the workshop, which is stuffed with paintings, sculptures and the smell of paint. The British artist is putting the final touches on the piece. From time to time, he looks at details he sketched in a small draft hung next to the painting. It’s a typical afternoon for Redington, who has lived in Việt Nam for the past 20 years. "Hà Nội was a very beautiful town. Now it's a big city," he told Việt Nam News . "It's very visual and quite easy to get inspiration, a very unusual place, an ancient oriental city. So it's easy to get inspiration. " Redingint admitted he was something of an old-fashioned artist and changed to become a painter. "I have done a lot of printing over the year. But now I'm going back to do more… Read full this story
