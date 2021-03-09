Brigade 596’s preparations for training season 2021 inspected

After checking the unit's training documents and training facilities, lecturers' preparations for political education for troops, its observance of training regulations, as well as its implementation of logistical work, the mission concluded that the brigade has made good preparations for the 2021 training season. Apart from building a detailed training program, the unit formed a group of political lecturers at all levels to prepare documents and facilities for training missions this year. In addition, Brigade 596 has taken various measures to ensure adequate weapons and military equipment for training missions and fire prevention while taking full advantage of its available facilities and applying IT and media to raise the quality of its training. Brigade 596 under the Signal Corps is a strategic communication unit in the South. Last year, the unit was honored by the Defense Ministry for its excellent performance in emulation movements. The General Staff and the Signal Corps also presented flags in recognition of its achievements in training and regulation building. Translated by Chung Anh

