Boxer Nhi gears up for her world title shot

Nguyễn Thị Thu Nhi trains at the Cocky Buffalo club in HCM City to prepare for her WBO title fight in April. Photo courtesy of Cocky Buffalo Boxing Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thị Thu Nhi will have to wait till April for her chance to become the first Vietnamese world female boxing champion after her fight was delayed. Instead of being dismayed, the pint-sized boxer has taken the delay as an opportunity to sharpen her technique to prepare for her date with destiny. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) agreed to move the mini flyweight (48kg) title defence between Thu and Japanese boxer Etsuko Tada to April, about two months after it was scheduled to be held. The delay was needed as Tada could not travel to Việt Nam in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time that the bout was postponed after being originally scheduled for last April in South Korea. “It is sad that it was delayed again while I am in good mood and preparing well for it,” Nhi told Việt Nam News . “However, thinking again I told myself that I would have more time to sharpen my skills and improve my tactics. It… Read full this story

