Books featuring Vietnamese Heroic Mothers released

Female writer Trầm Hương's latest books, Người Mẹ Đảm Đang (Heroic Mother) and Tình Yêu Của Mẹ (Mother's Love) featuring Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, have been released by the Literature Publishing House. The publication celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. Photo courtesy of the publisher TRÀ VINH Female writer Trầm Hương's latest books, Người Mẹ Đảm Đang (Heroic Mother) and Tình Yêu Của Mẹ (Mother's Love), featuring Vietnamese Heroic Mothers have been released by the Literature Publishing House. The two books highlight Trang Thị Láng and Hà Thị Nhạn of the Mekong River Delta’s Trà Vinh Province. They received the State title of “Vietnamese Heroic Mother” for their contributions and sacrifices to the country's independence and reunification. The publication celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. While the book titled Người Mẹ Đảm Đang features the life and career of heroic mother Láng of Tiểu Cần District, Tình Yêu Của Mẹ tells stories about her late mother Nhạn of Minh Kiều District. Both works include chapters featuring stories told by the mothers' family members and villagers about the mothers' contributions to the anti-French and anti-American wars. Their working and thinking, and the challenges they faced to overcome great difficulties, are all highlighted. Themes about love and peace are also included. The author's simple and lively language expresses her feelings about the mothers who devoted their life for the country's… Read full this story

