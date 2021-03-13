Book on VN-Russia relationship launched in Moscow

The book compiled by Vietnamese ambassador to Russia Ngô Đức Mạnh was launched last weekend in Moscow. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Hiếu HÀ NỘI — A book on the 70 years of Việt Nam-Russia relations was launched in Moscow recently. The book consists of five parts including 700 images and documents classified into diplomatic events and co-operation activities between the two countries in politics, economy, defence-security, culture, education, science, and people-to-people diplomacy. The book was compiled by Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngô Đức Mạnh to promote relations between the two countries. "In my new position, I have favourable conditions to turn my wish into reality. I have collected, systematised and compiled the book,” said the ambassador at the book launching ceremony last weekend in Moscow. Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federation Council, State Duma, administrations of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and other localities, as well as local scholars, people and Vietnamese expatriates. Speaking at the event, ambassador Mạnh said the book is a gift of gratitude for leaders, people, and readers of the two countries, which, he said, shared a traditional friendship of closeness, trust, mutual understanding and support during the wartime and in the current… Read full this story

