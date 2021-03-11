Bodily limits overcome by creativity

HANDY SKILL: Triệu Hồng Hồ Em in his workshop. Making bamboo products helps him share the financial burden with his mother. Photo courtesy of Triệu Hồng Hồ Em By Lương Thu Hương There is no limit on creativity and no disadvantage could ever prevent you from being creative, and you need to look no further than Triệu Hồng Hồ Em from Chợ Mới District in the Mekong Delta's An Giang Province for an example of how true that is. Looking at his sophisticated miniatures of traditional Vietnamese musical instruments, stilt houses, and flowers, all made of bamboo, it's a little hard to believe they were created by a man suffering from a disability. Em was struck by polio at the age of nine, which led to muscle atrophy, making it hard for him to walk or move his neck. An excellent student up to that point, his poor health forced him to end his studies in Grade 6. As a child, he used pieces of bamboo left over from when his father's made fishing traps as toys. One day, while lying prone, his eyes focused on a piece of bamboo in the corner of his home, and the idea of creating… Read full this story

