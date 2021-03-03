Bình Dương secures $301.5 million in FDI in two months

Wooden furniture being produced at Malaysia-invested RK Resources Co in Bình Dương Province. — Photo baobinhduong.vn BÌNH DƯƠNG — Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the southern province of Bình Dương during January-February topped US$301.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 63 per cent, the provincial People’s Committee said on Tuesday. Thirteen projects were granted investment registration certificates in the period, with total registered capital of $254 million. Meanwhile, two projects registered to add $3.5 million to their existing operation. As much as $44 million was injected into 21 projects in the locality through capital contribution. To date, the southern industrial hub is home to 3,948 FDI projects with total capital of $35.8 billion. It is not only one of the leading localities in FDI attraction but also an attractive destination for domestic investments. The province lured more than VNĐ8.65 trillion ($377.5 million) from domestic investors in the first two months of the year. — VNS
