Wooden furniture being produced at Malaysia-invested RK Resources Co in Bình Dương Province. — Photo baobinhduong.vn BÌNH DƯƠNG — Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the southern province of Bình Dương during January-February topped US$301.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 63 per cent, the provincial People’s Committee said on Tuesday. Thirteen projects were granted investment registration certificates in the period, with total registered capital of $254 million. Meanwhile, two projects registered to add $3.5 million to their existing operation. As much as $44 million was injected into 21 projects in the locality through capital contribution. To date, the southern industrial hub is home to 3,948 FDI projects with total capital of $35.8 billion. It is not only one of the leading localities in FDI attraction but also an attractive destination for domestic investments. The province lured more than VNĐ8.65 trillion ($377.5 million) from domestic investors in the first two months of the year. — VNS

Bình Dương secures $301.5 million in FDI in two months have 262 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.