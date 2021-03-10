Some officials at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Chi Tuong Binh Duong is committed to creating the best conditions possible for investors, particularly those from Japan, said Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao at an online conference held on Monday to promote Japanese investment in the southern province. Addressing more than 180 Japanese firms at the event, the official invited them to visit Binh Duong to see the situation in the province with the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled. According to Thao, despite COVID-19, local gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 6.91 per cent in 2020. This year, as of February 15, Binh Duong has attracted US$301 million worth of foreign investment, up 63 per cent year-on-year. To date, the province has lured nearly 4,000 FDI projects worth $35.8 billion, ranking third in the country, after only HCM City and Ha Noi. Japanese investors have 323 projects valued at $5.7 billion, the highest among 66 nations and territories investing in Binh Duong. The official stated local authorities will work unceasingly to improve Binh Duong's business climate and support the development of businesses operating here by completing its socio-economic infrastructure. The province is seeking investment in ports on the… Read full this story

Binh Duong prepares best possible conditions for Japanese investors have 280 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.