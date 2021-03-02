Billionaires win big on pre-Tet days

The enterprises of billionaires Pham Nhat Vuong, Ho Hung Anh, Nguyen Dang Quang and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao have reported good business results for 2020. Nguyen Dang Quang Masan Group fulfilled its business plan set by the shareholders’ meeting with consolidated net revenue of VND77.218 trillion, up by 107 percent from 2019 and net profit of VND1.234 trillion to be allocated to shareholders. Nguyen Dang Quang Masan’s revenue increased sharply thanks to the admission of VinCommerce in early 2020. However, as the supermarket chain still incurred a loss, the group’s profit decreased considerably compared with the year before. VinCommerce for the first time had a positive EBITDA in Q4 2020. Masan reported that the revenue per square meter of VinMart+ chain grew by 11 percent in 2020. VinMart+ is considered the major driving force of VinCommerce in the future, when the mini supermarket chain expands. Meanwhile, the VinMart model will be re-positioned. In terms of consumer goods, Masan Consumer Holdings (MCH), a subsidiary of Masan Group, reported 22 percent revenue growth rate in Q4, reaching VND7.612 trillion, or 27 percent of total (VND23.971 trillion). This was the first time MCH had revenue of $1 billion. Masan plans to turn VinCommerce… Read full this story

